US Congress Member Condemns Continued Detention Of Sowore, Calls For Intervention Of UN

She also stressed that Sowore has the right to peacefully assemble and voice opposition to the government. Emphasising that the continued declaration and trial of Sowore for demanding for better welfare for Nigerians is illegal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

Karen Bass, a Congress member in the United States of America has called for the intervention of the African Union and United Nations in the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore by the Nigerian Government with all charges against him dropped.

Bass, who represents 37th District of California, in a statement acknowledged that Sowore had the right to exercise freedom of expression and protest for change in a peaceful manner.

She also stressed that Sowore has the right to peacefully assemble and voice opposition to the government.

Emphasising that the continued declaration and trial of Sowore for demanding for better welfare for Nigerians is illegal. 

Bass said, "I remain concerned by the continued detention of journalist, human rights activist and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.  

"Sowore was arrested on August 3 ahead of a planned demonstration against the government. 

“The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental human right guaranteed under both Nigerian and international law.

"I stand with the human rights and international community in declaring that the continued detention of Sowore is a flagrant violation of his human rights. 

"I also stand with the international community in urging the AU and UN Special Rapporteurs to secure his immediate release from detention."

Sowore was arrested for planning a peaceful protest calling for better governance and improvement in welfare of Nigerians.

He was subsequently charged for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Max 737 Crashes: US Senator Accuses Boeing Of Designing Flying Coffins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Have Evidence Nigerian Government Shot, Killed Shiites With Automatic Firearms -Amnesty International
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM We Voted For Change But It Backfired On Us, Says Agba Jalingo’s Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Case Against Four #RevolutionNow Protesters In Ogun State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Again, Court Fails To Grant Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Bail, Trial Adjourned To November 5
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money Ecobank, Obat Oil Battle Over Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Max 737 Crashes: US Senator Accuses Boeing Of Designing Flying Coffins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad