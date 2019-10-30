Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages

Uwaifo accused the songstress of "stealing" his intellectual property, 'Joromi'.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

Victor Uwaifo and Simi

 

Legendary Nigerian singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, has revealed why he sued Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, aka Simi, for N50 million.

In an exclusive interview with SaharaReporters shortly after his performance at the just concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture in Edo State, he said: “We’re in court already I sued her at the federal high court for N50 million. They will be coming to court.”

When Sahara Reporters asked if Simi had reached out to him privately, he answered: “No, only through her lawyers. We will meet in court.”

Over a year ago, Uwaifo had told SaharaReporters that Simi was in trouble for failing credit for the song, Joromi, which she remixed.

He had said, when asked if he was going to take any legal action against Simi, “One after the other. I cannot just take everybody to court at the same time. I don’t know whether he or she; I know she is but I know somebody is behind it. 

 Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo VIDEO: Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo (SaharaTV /May, 2018)

"An LP was sent as a compliment; I'm still looking at it but they were planning to come to Benin to see me. Up till now, they haven't come. So I'm just putting that one on hold. 'Joromi' is a franchise. The name never existed before. Benin don’t have 'J' in their language. If any started with 'J' in Benin then it is fake. All consonant words start with vowel sounds. For example, if I use the trademark of one of these soft drinks, it is wrong. So Simi is in trouble.”

SaharaReporters, New York

