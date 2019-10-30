We Voted For Change But It Backfired On Us, Says Agba Jalingo’s Wife

Wife of detained Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, has expressed her disappointment with President Muhammad Buhari’s administration.

She made this known on Wednesday while speaking at a report launch orgainsed by the Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project in conjunction with the National Endowment For Democracy in Lagos.

She said, “When I went to visit him, he said they told him that he should say that all what he wrote about the N500m was false.

"So, purely they know that all the terrorism charges they are just using to tie him because they know that the judiciary, police would do nothing about it but I know somebody would do something soon.

"Corruption and everlasting practice would not continue in this country.

"Nigerians were really hoping for change but that change has now backfired.

"However, I believe that Nigerians would still get the real change at the end of the day.

"We will still get it. Nigeria must not remain like this.”