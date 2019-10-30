Why Tinubu Peace Parley Was A Failure In Ondo -Ex-Deputy Governor Olanusi

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019


The 'peace meeting' initiated by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to reconcile disgruntled party members in the state is a failure.

Alhaji Ali Olanusi, a member of APC's board of trustees said this in an interview with Nigeria Tribune.

SaharaReporters had on July 9 reported that Tinubu led leaders of the party mostly from the South-west to Ondo to reconcile all the aggrieved members with the APC.

Olanusi accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of failing to honour agreements reached during the meeting with Tinubu.

Olanusi, who was an erstwhile deputy governor of Ondo State noted that the refusal to acknowledge the agreement reached at the meeting might affect the chances of the APC in the coming 2020 governorship poll in the state. 

Olanusi said, "We asked them to dissolve the state executive of the party because the members were not elected by the people and they were not working for us. 

"We told them that there is no caucus that will advise the governor on any issue and they said we should start the meeting. 

"But unfortunately, none of the conditions have been carried out up till now. We asked Akeredolu to call a meeting but he has been postponing, at least for over four months now. 

"The reconciliation has failed woefully. It failed completely. The common interest is for APC to return to power in Ondo state but that is if they wish."

He added, "Before Akeredolu came, APC gave Buhari over 54 percent (of the votes in the state) in the 2015 elections when PDP was in power at the state and federal level. 

"Now, that he destroyed the party in Ondo state, if all those things we agreed upon during the meeting are put in place, I can assure you that the APC will fly so high."
 

