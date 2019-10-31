Boko Haram: International Organizations Welcome Nigeria Lifting Ban On Mercy Corps, Action Against Hunger

The Nigerian INGO Forum, a platform of 50 international non-government

organizations, has welcomed with the announcement that Action Against

Hunger (AAH) and Mercy Corps suspension of operations that have been

ongoing for over a month has now been temporarily lifted by federal

the government on Wednesday.



A statement by INGO forum quoted acting Director of Nigeria INGO

Forum, Jubril Shittu, saying the NGOs can start rendering humanitarian

assistance to vulnerable people in Borno.



He noted that NIF member organizations work according to international

regulations, national laws and local regulations, are duly registered

in Nigeria through the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, and

copies of INGO registration are shared with and acknowledged by the

mandated bodies of the respective State governments.



"The INGO community recognizes the role of the Nigerian government in

leading the humanitarian effort to support its most vulnerable

citizens and will support all efforts to do so. We reaffirm that we

are fully committed to working with Nigerian authorities and welcome

an open dialogue to clarify any concerns they may have about NGOs.



"Mobilising more local action to better serve the communities is

imperative, and INGOs are increasingly investing resources to support

their local and national counterparts.



"Through a press release from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs,

Disaster Management and Social Development, INGOs are pleased with the

announcement that Action Against Hunger (AAH) and Mercy Corps

suspension of operations that has been ongoing for over a month has

now been temporarily lifted. This will ensure that life-saving

activities can soon resume.



"All member organizations provide necessary reports and remain

accountable to the established systems and processes. INGOs also

implement mitigation measures, including eligibility and compliance

checks, internal controls for tenders, segregation of duties, asset

verification, authority approval procedures, periodic internal and

external audits, and engage community feedback mechanisms.



"INGOs also engage in the existing civilian-military coordination

mechanisms and notification procedures for cash, staff and cargo

movements with the relevant bodies.



"INGOs remain committed to upholding the humanitarian principles of

humanity, neutrality, impartiality, independence, international

humanitarian law as well as Nigerian legislation so that life-saving

assistance will continue to reach the most vulnerable populations in a

timely, efficient and effective way," he said.



During his two-day visit to Nigeria, International NGOs met with the

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and

Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, to discuss ways to

continue an effective and efficient response in challenging

circumstances.



This year alone, INGOs along with other stakeholders including the

government, UN, national and local civil society have provided

critical and life-saving assistance to almost 3.8 million civilians

most affected by the 10-year conflict.



More than 2.1 million people have been reached with food assistance,

and some 187,360 severely malnourished children were treated in

facilities supported by government and humanitarian organizations. The

humanitarian community has responded to rapid and multiple

displacements, ensuring that the lives and dignity of the vulnerable

population can continue to be provided for.



While development efforts in the north-east are absolutely necessary,

and to which we have been committed to in Adamawa, Yobe and parts of

Borno states, the context in other parts of Borno state necessitates

populations to receive lifesaving assistance. Over 140,000people have

been forced to flee in Borno so far this year, most of whom required

rapid humanitarian assistance.