Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate

There is an ongoing debate on Twitter regarding who made the most overseas trips between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerian Twitter Users also commented on whose foreign trips have had more positive impacts on Nigerians.

The debate came on the heels of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole's comment suggesting that Obasanjo during his tenure travelled abroad more than Buhari.

Oshiomohle told journalists: "Saying that the president involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no president in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.”

Some Twitter users, however, disagreed with him.

Reacting to the statement, Nigerian former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in a tweet said: “Obasanjo travelled more than Buhari"- Adams Oshiomhole. Obasanjo travelled a lot to work for Nigeria, pay off our foreign debt and move our nation forward. Buhari travels a lot to get medical attention, to escape from the other room and to go sight-seeing.”

A Twitter user, Ama Jay, stated: “How many times did Obasanjo spend one month on any of his trips?”

Another commenter, Young Otutu, said: “President Obasanjo Travelled More Than Buhari - Adams Oshiomhole. OBJ visited all states in Nigeria not just for campaign purposes. OBJ travels got Nigeria debt relief. OBJ travels reshaped Nigeria's int. image. Sadly same can't be said for Buhari.”

Kingsley Ogbebor, another Twitter user, noted: “(Obasanjo's foreign trips) brought a lot of debts forgiveness and reliefs and abundant blessings to Nigeria.”

However, a Twitter user, Opeyemi Babalola, pointed out: “You can imagine the economic value of a refinery to the IGR of that state? Most of those men are either clueless or intentionally wicked. Obasanjo still drive pass that Sango road till date and see how terrible that road is. It is a shame on all of them. A big shame.”

Abdulkadir Abbas, also commenting stated, “And Obasanjo performed creditably well more than Buhari. You failed Nigerians Mr. Chairman. Even power problem you could not fix.”

Josh O'maize said: “Obasanjo travelled more than Buhari? Think!!! It was post-military. It is was needful and desirable for him to do so; build/rebuild relations, procure aids, seek investment.”