Buhari's Party, Atiku's PDP Cause Of Nigeria's Underdevelopment -Barrister Akinyode

"The All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party are in no way different from each other. Both political parties are responsible for Nigeria's underdevelopment," Akinyode said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

Tope Akinyode

 

A Lagos based human rights activist and lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission for its inability to conduct free and fair elections, blaming the major two parties, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria's woes.

Speaking on AriseTV Live morning show, the human rights lawyer said that the fact that political parties and candidates always have to go to court every four years after the general elections was becoming ridiculous and making INEC appear incapable of carrying out its constitutional duties without the intervention of the judiciary since 1999.

"The All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party are in no way different from each other. Both political parties are responsible for Nigeria's underdevelopment," Akinyode said.

When asked for his opinion about the Supreme Court's verdict was, he said: "When the Supreme Court gives a judgement, it's final."

According to Tope, the capacity of INEC to run free and fair elections is putting more loads on the judiciary every four years, and it is making candidates bring up frivolous petitions against each other.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Food Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel AIB Commences Investigation Into Engine Failure Of Bristow Helicopter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Secretly Forming State Security Outfits –Gani Adams
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad