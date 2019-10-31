Buhari's Party, Atiku's PDP Cause Of Nigeria's Underdevelopment -Barrister Akinyode

Tope Akinyode

A Lagos based human rights activist and lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission for its inability to conduct free and fair elections, blaming the major two parties, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria's woes.

Speaking on AriseTV Live morning show, the human rights lawyer said that the fact that political parties and candidates always have to go to court every four years after the general elections was becoming ridiculous and making INEC appear incapable of carrying out its constitutional duties without the intervention of the judiciary since 1999.

"The All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party are in no way different from each other. Both political parties are responsible for Nigeria's underdevelopment," Akinyode said.



When asked for his opinion about the Supreme Court's verdict was, he said: "When the Supreme Court gives a judgement, it's final."

According to Tope, the capacity of INEC to run free and fair elections is putting more loads on the judiciary every four years, and it is making candidates bring up frivolous petitions against each other.

