JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that mothers of Internet fraudsters known in Nigeria as ‘Yahoo yahoo boys’, are now forming associations.

Magu, who made the statement while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Lagos, said a lot of mothers were now rallying behind their children in the illicit act by claiming that they use proceeds of their Internet fraud to financially support their families.

According to Magu, the EFCC was working hard to rehabilitate ‘Yahoo boys’ arrested in the country.