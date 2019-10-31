Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has described the recent arrest of an alleged Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha widely known as Mompha, and his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih, as a landmark achievement.

Recall that Mompha was arrested last week Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for his alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Speaking during an interactive session with stakeholders at the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission on Thursday, Magu said actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that the suspects alongside their collaborators were high-valued targets in organized cyber syndicate network.

Magu said the arrest of Mompha and Hamza by operatives of the EFCC bore testimony to the commitment of the commission to the fight against Internet-related fraud, adding that “it is also a red alert to potential Internet fraudsters”.