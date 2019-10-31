Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu

Recall that Mompha was arrested last week Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for his alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

 

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has described the recent arrest of an alleged Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha widely known as Mompha, and his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih, as a landmark achievement.

Recall that Mompha was arrested last week Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for his alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Speaking during an interactive session with stakeholders at the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission on Thursday, Magu said actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that the suspects alongside their collaborators were high-valued targets in organized cyber syndicate network.

Magu said the arrest of Mompha and Hamza by operatives of the EFCC bore testimony to the commitment of the commission to the fight against Internet-related fraud, adding that “it is also a red alert to potential Internet fraudsters”. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Katsina State Governor, Shema, Denies Owning Any Apartment In Kano
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki For Diverting N12 Billion From Treasury Of Kwara State
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Corruption Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Food Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International We Have Evidence NSO Group Behind Hack Discovered In May – WhatsApp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad