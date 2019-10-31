Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

 

Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were on Wednesday, remanded in prison custody for the alleged murder of Samuel Odion.

SaharaReporters had reported how the officials identified as Francis Igboh, Sunday Ogi, Samson Alolade and Joseph Onolade, were said to have beaten the victim – Odion Samuel – to death for preventing a driver from giving them a bribe.

Police prosecutor, SP Peter Ogumba, in motion ex parte, applied for the transfer of the accused persons from the police detention and be remanded in prison custody.

After initially arresting the driver for kidnapping the victim, the police embarked on an investigation after they were told Samuel was attacked by the FRSC officials.

After their arrest, two of the FRSC officers – Igboh and Alolade – took investigators to the bush where the decomposing body of the victim was recovered.

The suspects were arraigned on a two-count charge bothering on conspiracy and murder.

The charge sheet stated, “That you Onotu Joseph ‘m’ and Francis Igboh ‘m’ had on or about the 14th of October, 2019, at about 12.00hrs at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Express Road, in the Benin Judicial Division did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”

The presiding judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the Benin High Court, remanded the two in prison custody and fix hearing on November 12, 2019.

