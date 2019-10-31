Nigerian Governors Secretly Forming State Security Outfits –Gani Adams

He accused some governors of the Southwest states of politicizing the issue of security of lives and property in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

Gani Adams

 

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over secret recruitment of private individuals to form state security outfits.

He accused some governors of the Southwest states of politicizing the issue of security of lives and property in the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo alleged that some governors are training their personal aides as special forces.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday, Adams condemned such training by some governors in the South-West without the knowledge of the inspector general of police or himself as the chief security of Yorubaland and leader of Oodua People's Congress.

Adams was in Ilorin for a sensitization programme on security for members of the OPC.

Describing the activities of the governors as unacceptable, Adams said he would not answer them if any security threat arose in Yorubaland.

He commended the complementary roles between the police and the OPC on security matters, especially in the South-West, adding that stakeholders should support the collaboration rather than work against it.

“Do you know that some South-West governors are recruiting their political errand boys for security purposes without consulting me or the OPC anymore? And when the issue of security threats comes, they will remember to call the Aare Ona Kakanfo to come and intervene. I’m not getting a salary from the government, but I’ve been using my money to run this position and our money for this organization.

“When a government politicizes security, it’s doomed to fail. It’s a signal to Nigeria. If there’s any security problem in the area, they should not hold me or the IG responsible.

“The IG has done his part by partnering the organisation with antecedents. But some of our governors want to politicize security issues. It’s uncalled-for and it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Ijaw Youth Council Calls Cor Akpabio’s Immediate Sack As Minister
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Case Against Four #RevolutionNow Protesters In Ogun State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel AIB Commences Investigation Into Engine Failure Of Bristow Helicopter
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Desire To Raise Money For My Mother-in-law’s Burial Pushed Me Into Drug Trafficking -Suspect
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ijaw Youth Council Calls Cor Akpabio’s Immediate Sack As Minister
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad