Nigerian Senate Summons Army Chief Buratai Over 'Operation Positive Identification'

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

 

The Senate has rejected the controversial ‘Operation Positive Identification’ exercise being planned across the country planned by the Nigerian Army.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army,  Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, told journalists in his office that such exercise was not acceptable to the federal lawmakers being the true representatives of the people.

Ndume said, “Although the Chief of Army Staff had described the alert as fake as representatives of the people,  we have summoned him to come and clarify it to Nigerians.

“We will not support any action or policy that would either cause inconveniences for Nigerians or tamper with their fundamental human rights which include freedom of movement.

“A  similar exercise was done in the North-East and the people did not complain simply because the area is suffering great insurgency. It is not the case with other parts of the country.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday also rejected the operation and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the planned Operation Positive Identification by the military.

