Plateau IDP's Get Quit Notice By Host Months After Government Promised Resettlement

Internally Displaced Persons in Jos, Plateau State, have been issued a quit notice by owner of the facility they currently occupy after the state government failed to resettle them more than a year after first arriving at the place.

The management of Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society in a letter obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday said its facility is deteriorating because of pressure created the IDP's.

NMGS said that it needs to rehabilitate its building starting October 31, 2019.

The Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in 2018 promised to resettle the IDPs to their respective villages after they complained that their homes had been occupied by Fulani herdsmen.

The letter reads in part, “Sequel to our verbal discussion on October 22, 2019 on the need to move the IDPs from the NMGS Secretariat building in Jos, this is formally reiterating the decision of the council of the NMGS to you on this matter.

“It is hereby stated that the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society will embark on full rehabilitation of the building from October 31, 2019 as the council is not comfortable with the level of decay the building has suffered.

“This serves as official notice. Kindly treat with utmost urgency as the contractor had been mobilised for the job to commence at the said date.”