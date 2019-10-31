Tragedy As Vehicle Crushes Motorcyclists To Death In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

 

Tragedy struck on Thursday in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja, as motorcyclist popularly known as Okada was crushed to death by a Sports Utility Vehicle.

The incident, which occurred in the front of a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church, was said to have been caused by break failure on the part of the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the SUV swerved in the direction of the motorcycle and crushed the rider and passenger.

The rider was said to have died on the spot as a result of deep cuts on his head while the passenger was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for urgent treatment.

Irked by the death of their colleague, a group of motorcyclists mobbed the driver of the vehicle in an attempt to lynch him.

However, the timely intervention of the police led to the rescue of the driver from the angry mob.

As of the time of filing this report, the situation was still tensed in the vicinity where the incident happened.

