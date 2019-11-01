$10 Million Industrial Park: Delta Governor Okowa Trying To Waste State Funds, Claims APC

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has lambasted
the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over plans to provide a $10-million
counterpart fund for prospective investors towards the construction of
Kwale Industrial Park in the state.

Governor Okowa had on Tuesday in Shenyang, China his readiness to
provide $10-million.

Reacting to Okowa's pronouncement, the state chapter of the APC, in a
statement on Thursday, its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina,
said, "The All Progressive Congress, Delta State and indeed all
well-meaning Deltans are disturbed of the move by the PDP led
government in Delta State to enrich some persons whose stock in trade
is manipulations and underhand deals for the sake of their pockets. As
part of their evil moves, they pretentiously came up with an idea of
establishing an industrial park at Kwale.

"Just like the industrial park located in the oil city of Warri, which
is at between 60 to 70 percent completion stage but later abandoned,
they refuse to disclose how much was budgeted for the proposed
industrial park in Kwale and how they intend bringing it to reality.

“It is not too late for the state government to have a rethink. The
fact remains that government is a continuum and PDP led government
ought to see it from that angle. However, information available to us
says that the PDP-led government’s interest is how much money they
could pocket, instead of thinking of the common interest and good of
the populace."

Continuing, the statement said, "We state unequivocally that the
proposed industrial park is a ploy by PDP-led government in Delta
state to further fritter away the resources of the state. We,
therefore, call on the governor and his cronies to jettison this
selfish interest of theirs, for the interest of the masses.

"One of the reasons given for the abandonment of the Warri Industrial
Park by the PDP-led government is that there were/are limited
resources. Though discerning minds know that the excuse given by the
state was a ruse because it is a known fact that Delta State has
multiple sources of income to wit, federal monthly allocations, huge
internally generated revenues, ecological funds amongst others.

"Despite the huge revenues accruing to the state, the PDP-led Delta
State government complains of inadequate finances to enable it to
execute meaningful projects including Warri Industrial Park."
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

