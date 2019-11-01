$10 Million Industrial Park: Delta Governor Okowa Trying To Waste State Funds, Claims APC

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has lambasted

the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over plans to provide a $10-million

counterpart fund for prospective investors towards the construction of

Kwale Industrial Park in the state.



Governor Okowa had on Tuesday in Shenyang, China his readiness to

provide $10-million.



Reacting to Okowa's pronouncement, the state chapter of the APC, in a

statement on Thursday, its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina,

said, "The All Progressive Congress, Delta State and indeed all

well-meaning Deltans are disturbed of the move by the PDP led

government in Delta State to enrich some persons whose stock in trade

is manipulations and underhand deals for the sake of their pockets. As

part of their evil moves, they pretentiously came up with an idea of

establishing an industrial park at Kwale.



"Just like the industrial park located in the oil city of Warri, which

is at between 60 to 70 percent completion stage but later abandoned,

they refuse to disclose how much was budgeted for the proposed

industrial park in Kwale and how they intend bringing it to reality.



“It is not too late for the state government to have a rethink. The

fact remains that government is a continuum and PDP led government

ought to see it from that angle. However, information available to us

says that the PDP-led government’s interest is how much money they

could pocket, instead of thinking of the common interest and good of

the populace."



Continuing, the statement said, "We state unequivocally that the

proposed industrial park is a ploy by PDP-led government in Delta

state to further fritter away the resources of the state. We,

therefore, call on the governor and his cronies to jettison this

selfish interest of theirs, for the interest of the masses.



"One of the reasons given for the abandonment of the Warri Industrial

Park by the PDP-led government is that there were/are limited

resources. Though discerning minds know that the excuse given by the

state was a ruse because it is a known fact that Delta State has

multiple sources of income to wit, federal monthly allocations, huge

internally generated revenues, ecological funds amongst others.



"Despite the huge revenues accruing to the state, the PDP-led Delta

State government complains of inadequate finances to enable it to

execute meaningful projects including Warri Industrial Park."

