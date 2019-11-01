International Collaboration Helped In Apprehending FBI-wanted Criminals -Magu

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

Acting Chair of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

 

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that the agency has been able to track down most of the cyber-criminals declared wanted by the FBI in August. 

Magu made this known on Friday while meeting with some stakeholders on the battle against Internet fraudsters.

He said, "Some of the Nigerians mentioned in the infamous FBI list of cyber fraudsters have been tracked, arrested and are being prosecuted in courts across the country by the commission.

"We recorded over 200 arrest of suspected Internet fraud suspects in carefully coordinated operations across our offices. 

"However, the major talking point for us was the recent arrest of celebrated social media personality and alleged Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha, and his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih.”

Magu said the joint operation between his agency and the FBI yielded a lot of dividends.

He added, "The exercise was meant to dismantle the network of organised criminal gang that specialise in business email compromise schemes designed to intercept and hijack wire transfers from businesses and individuals.

"The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly $2.4m, and the disruption and recovery of approximately $14m in fraudulent wire transfers." 

He also mentioned that with the collaboration of some international agencies in seven countries, EFCC had been able to arrest 62 individuals and recovered some items.

