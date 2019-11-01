Nigerian Navy: 3,378 Bags Of Rice Worth N57 Million Seized From Akwa Ibom Smugglers

It said 3,378 bags of smuggled rice worth about N57.4 million were seized alongside 14 wooden boats from the suspects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

The Nigerian Navy in Akwa Ibom State says it arrested a total of 54
suspected rice smugglers in October 2019.

It said 3,378 bags of smuggled rice worth about N57.4 million were
seized alongside 14 wooden boats from the suspects.

The Commanding Officer of the navy’s Forward Operating Base in Ibaka,
Mbo Local Government Area of the state, Captain Peter Yilme, said
eight of the suspects were arrested on October 27 and 29 while
bringing the rice in from Cameroon.

While handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs
Service (NCS), Yilme who was represented by the Base Operations
Officer, Lieutenant Commander Kabiru Yusuf, said the command will
remain steadfast in fighting illegalities on the waterways.

Receiving the eight suspects, 650 bags of rice and two wooden boats
from the Nigerian Navy, Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs
Service (NCS), Alabi Adedokun, commended them for the cooperation and
sustained arrests, DailyTrust reports.
 

 
