Nigerian Navy: 3,378 Bags Of Rice Worth N57 Million Seized From Akwa Ibom Smugglers

The Nigerian Navy in Akwa Ibom State says it arrested a total of 54

suspected rice smugglers in October 2019.



It said 3,378 bags of smuggled rice worth about N57.4 million were

seized alongside 14 wooden boats from the suspects.



The Commanding Officer of the navy’s Forward Operating Base in Ibaka,

Mbo Local Government Area of the state, Captain Peter Yilme, said

eight of the suspects were arrested on October 27 and 29 while

bringing the rice in from Cameroon.



While handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs

Service (NCS), Yilme who was represented by the Base Operations

Officer, Lieutenant Commander Kabiru Yusuf, said the command will

remain steadfast in fighting illegalities on the waterways.



Receiving the eight suspects, 650 bags of rice and two wooden boats

from the Nigerian Navy, Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs

Service (NCS), Alabi Adedokun, commended them for the cooperation and

sustained arrests, DailyTrust reports.

