Oil Executives Guilty Of Bribery Schemes Involving Foreign Officials To Be Sentenced In 2020

The former CEO and chief operations officer of a Monaco-based

intermediary company have pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme

to corruptly facilitate millions of dollars in bribe payments to

officials in multiple countries.



These included Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of

Congo, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Libya, and Syria.



The company’s former business development director also pleaded guilty

for his role in paying bribes in Libya.



Cyrus Ahsani, 51, and Saman Ahsani, 46, both of United Kingdom (UK),

each pleaded guilty March 25 to one count of conspiracy to violate the

Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), for conspiring to facilitate

bribes on behalf of companies in foreign countries in order to secure

oil and gas contracts.



UK resident Steven Hunter, 50, former business development director,

pleaded guilty August 2, 2018, to one count of conspiracy to violate

the FCPA.



Cyrus and Saman Ahsani are set for sentencing April 20, 2020, before

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore of the Southern District of Texas.



Hunter’s sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2020, before U.S.

District Judge David Hittner.



According to court documents, former U.S. resident and CEO Cyrus

Ahsani and former COO Saman Ahsani managed a Monaco-based intermediary

company that provided services for multinational companies operating

in the energy sector.



From approximately 1999 to 2016, the Ahsanis conspired with others,

including multiple companies and individuals, to make millions of

dollars in bribe payments to government officials in Algeria, Angola,

Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan,

Libya, and Syria.



Additionally, court documents reflect Cyrus and Saman Ahsani laundered

the proceeds of their bribery scheme in order to promote and conceal

the schemes and to cause the destruction of evidence in order to

obstruct investigations in the United States and elsewhere.



Hunter participated in the conspiracy to violate the FCPA by, among

other things, facilitating bribe payments to Libyan officials between

about 2009 and 2015.



The FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation and U.S. Postal Inspection Service

conducted the investigation. Trial Attorneys Dennis R. Kihm, Gerald M.

Moody Jr., Jonathan P. Robell and Gwendolyn A. Stamper of the Criminal

Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Elmilady

of the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.



The Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs also provided

substantial assistance in this matter.



The governments of Australia, Canada, France, Guernsey, Italy, Monaco,

the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, and UK provided significant

assistance in the matter as did the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission and Eurojust.

