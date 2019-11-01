Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'

Video of The True Story Of &quot;Joromi&quot; The True Story Of "Joromi" WATCH

In recent times, Nigerian singer Simi has had her name mentioned several times by Nigerian legendary guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, over what he claimed to be a copyright infringement of his song, 'Joromi'.



Simi is being sued for N50 million damages for using the word 'Joromi' in her song and as the title of one of her tracks.



'Joromi' was the same song title Uwaifo gave to his 1979 global hit.



The case between both artistes is generating debates on what constitutes copyright infringement.



Amidst this, SaharaReporters visited the historical 'Revelation Tourist Palazzo' built and developed by Uwaifo where it was revealed that the name 'Joromi' was not just the title of a song but the name of a famous fighter from Benin.



Giving a tour of the centre, the curator, Chris Eburu, said prior to the death of Joromi’s father, he warned Joromi not to climb the palm tree located at the backyard of the house.



However, Joromi defied this order and met his death in the hands of a masquerade in hellfire.



Eburu said: "Joromi was a famous wrestler in Benin. He dislodged everyone who dared him. He was the champion. When his father was about to die, the only thing he bequeathed to his son was a warning.



“He warned him never to climb the palm tree at the backyard but when the father died, on one Sunday afternoon as Joromi was taking a stroll around his father’s backyard he spotted this particular palm tree and looked at it pensively and began to wonder why his father told him not to climb the palm tree.



“The daring Joromi climbed on top of it while his sister turned into a fly and accompanied him. When they eventually got to the zenith of that tree, they grew out of the natural state and they landed in a place called 'hell' where Joromi noticed with dismay that the least person in hell had two heads but Joromi wanted to fight, the battle line was drawn."



Continuing the myth, the curator said, “From one to the other, he conquered all of them from the one that had two heads then to the ones that had six heads he destroyed all of them plucking off their extra heads and telling them categorically that they were better off having one head.



"'Who asked you to have more than one (head)? On earth, we have one head. Who asked you to have more than one head?' Joromi queried but when the seven-headed spirit, Ugbogweli appeared - in fact, he was breathing and smoking fire all over him - that was when Joromi sister began to sing.



"Joromi once more turned deaf ears and for the first time as he ran down to the battle line, he witnessed a bitter piece of death for the very first time. Life was off him and the man called Joromi died."



However, Eburu said, "Luckily for him, the sister spotted a leaf that had life in it. She plucked it, squeezed it and subsequently applied the juice on the five senses of the brother who now regained consciousness.



"This time when he stood up he was no longer ready to fight and he began to race back to earth but Ugbogweli would never let him go. When he got to the bridge between hellfire and earth and was about to cross to the latter, Ugbogweli stretched his hand to grab Joromi but luckily for Joromi Ugbogweli could run his fingers down the back of Joromi."



The curator then made a curious statement: "Those of us in this part of the world hold the belief that the encounter that Joromi had with Ugbogweli is the cause of the spines humans have."

