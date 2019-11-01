US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

The votes went across party lines, with all 194 Republicans and two Democrats voting against the process in a ballot which ended 232 to 196 in favour of the formalization of the impeachment process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

Donald Trump is the 45th and current president of the United States. Washington post

 

The lower chamber of the United States of America’s legislative body on Thursday voted to move inquiries into the impeachment of President Donald Trump from closed hearings to a public phase.

The votes went across party lines, with all 194 Republicans and two Democrats voting against the process in a ballot which ended 232 to 196 in favour of the formalization of the impeachment process.

Speaker of the American House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the votes will lawmakers decide whether Trump should be impeached based on the truth.

"I don't know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth," she said.

The BBC reports that Republican house leader Kevin McCarthy, said the Democrats are trying to get Trump out of office "because they are scared they cannot defeat him at the ballot box in next year's presidential election".

Trump reacted to the proceedings at the democrat-controlled chamber, on Twitter, describing it as the greatest "witch hunt in American history".

The ‘witch-hunt’ resolution approved by Congress will in the first stage, see the house intelligence committee, publicly grille witnesses.

At the conclusion of this phase, the intelligence panel will forward its report to the judicial committee.

Trump’s lawyers will be allowed to make arguments on considerations made by the judicial body in the lower chamber.

If satisfied that Trump is worth impeaching based on the evidence before them, the committee would send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

At this stage, Trump will be on trial at the upper chamber which is dominated by his party members.

It is for this reason that some experts believe the move by the lower house of mainly democrats are making a futile move.

The last time the US legislature embarked on an impeachment proceeding was in 1998 and the subject was Bill Clinton.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US House Of Reps To Vote On Donald Trump’s Impeachment Proceedings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech US Congress Member Condemns Continued Detention Of Sowore, Calls For Intervention Of UN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Biafra: President Obama And The Looming 2016 Pogrom In Nigeria By Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide American Politics: A Jigsaw Puzzle And A Cobweb Of Intrigues And Shifting Alliances By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America Senator Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton To Be Democratic Party Nominee
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America Trump Visits Mexico
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Rehab Centre: 12 Inmates Rescued In Church, Pastor Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Falana To Buhari: Nigerian Army Not Empowered To Take Over Police Duties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Corps Members' Allowance Tied To New Minimum Wage -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerians Condemn Police, Others Over Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Tragedy As Vehicle Crushes Motorcyclists To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy Hong Kong Headed For Worse Recession In Decades
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad