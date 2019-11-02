Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence

The Commander Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday inaugurated two special court martial to instil discipline within the theatre, trial of six officers and 14 other found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

Theatre Commander, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, while inaugurating the courts at the Maimalanri Cantonment on Friday, said that the safety and well-being of Nigerians depends considerably on the willingness and readiness of men and women to defend against threats.

He said, “It is worrisome to observe the increasing cases of negligence, lackadaisical and cowardly activities of many of our personnel during Boko Haram terrorists’ offensive actions across the theatre today.

“The reason for the two court martial was to fast track the trial of the accused persons, as justice delayed is justice denied.

“As we all know, the court martial trial is a regimental and judicial exercise that may review, reduce or remove the right and privileges of any convicted service personnel.

“It is unique to the military and a tributary of a criminal trial that flows in the sea of Nigerian criminal justice system.

“These unprofessional and disgraceful habits have led to the death of many of our gallant colleagues and these attitudes must not be allowed to continue if we must retain our national pride.

“Breaches of military discipline must be dealt with speedily and frequently punished more severely than would be the case if civilian is engaged in such conduct.

“The military has its code of service discipline to allow it meet its peculiar disciplinary needs, therefore recourse to the ordinary criminal court would as a general rule, be inadequate to serve the disciplinary needs of the military.”