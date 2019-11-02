FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore

A 200-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ifemosu Adewale, who wrote an open letter on Facebook to the Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB over the incessant indiscriminate arrest of students and also over the lack of adequate transportation system on the school's main campus, has been expelled on the orders of the VC and the school’s Senate.

The expulsion letter, which was received by Adewale on Friday, partly reads, “You would recall that in July 2019, you posted an open letter on the Internet to the Vice Chancellor of the school in which you raised allegations and misrepresentation of fact about the university.

“At the Student Disciplinary Committee meeting held on August 29, 2019, you were invited for the purpose of giving you fair hearing on the allegation of an act perpetrated through the Internet, that is inimical to the integrity and corporate image of the university.

“Senate at its 217th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, considered the report of the Student Disciplinary Committee on the allegation and thus decided that you have been found culpable of insubordination to university officials, defamation of character and act perpetrated through the Internet that is inimical to the integrity and corporate image of the university based on the extant rules and regulations on penalties for various offenses by students of the university.

“Consequent upon the decision of Senate, you're hereby expelled from the university as provided for the offenses committed by you.

“You should surrender all university properties in your possession including the university identity card to the Dean, Student Affairs.”

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Adewale said he sees his expulsion by FUNAAB's management and the Vice Chancellor as a witch-hunt due to his relationship with Omoyele Sowore, the #RevolutionNow Movement, his previous letter to the Inspector-General of Police, and his consistent activism to bring about the development of the university community that is prone to incessant armed-robbery attacks.

He said, “The allegations against me is based on my alliance with Sowore and the #RevolutionNow Movement I was told by high-ranking officials within the university management.

“There was an open letter I wrote to the Inspector-General of Police on the incessant armed-robbery within the university community.

“So, I was secretly told that my expulsion is also linked to that letter, due to the fact that my letter almost got Ogun State Commissioner of Police removed.

“I was told that there was a publication made by SaharaReporters concerning the incessant robbery in FUNAAB, hence the school management felt I was definitely the one who gave the report to SaharaReporters due to my alliance with Sowore.”