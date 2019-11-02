Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos

Building collapse

Many people have been trapped as a building under construction caved-in in Lagos.

The building, which collapsed in the evening of Friday around Glover Court Ikoyi, fell while workers were trying to deck the second floor.

Confirming the building collapse, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said the number of persons trapped was yet to be ascertained as he noted that rescue efforts was currently ongoing.

He said, “LASEMA has already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

"Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.

“We are yet to know the number of persons trapped but I can tell you it was an uncompleted building and workers were on site.”