Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia

Malaysian police said it has arrested two Nigerian men believed to be involved in the smuggling and distribution of cocaine during a raid in Petaling Jaya.

According to the director of Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, the two suspects detained during the raid dubbed ‘Operasi Alsum’, were also suspected of being involved in a syndicate recruiting Malaysians as drug mules.

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said, "Police seized 227 grammes of cocaine with an estimated value of RM55,000 including a Nissan Sentra car."

However, Bernama.com reports that investigations so far found that the suspects did not have any criminal records and were tested negative for drugs.

He said the public should be wary and not fall prey to drug trafficking syndicates that exploit people in the country.

He said, "Do not be fooled by the modus operandi of such syndicates.

"In fact, Malaysians who are offered jobs in other countries or enticed with money to work abroad, are advised to check with the relevant authorities."