Activist Tackles FUNAAB VC Over Expulsion Of Student Following Facebook Post

Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, have reacted to the recent expulsion of a 200-level student-activist of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Ifemosu Adewale.

Adewale in an open letter on Facebook to the Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB, had raised some pertinent questions over the incessant robbery of students’ hostels, indiscriminate arrest of undergraduates, and also the lack of adequate transportation system on the school's main campus.

Angered by the said letter, FUNAAB’s management expelled Adewale, claiming that he had breached the school’s moral code.

Condemning the expulsion of the student, Adeyanju said, “Dear Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, why did you expel Michael Ifemosu for writing an open letter urging you to look into the incessant robbery of FUNAAB students and the worsening welfare of students in the last two years?”

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Adewale said he sees his expulsion by FUNAAB's management and the Vice Chancellor as a witch-hunt due to his relationship with Omoyele Sowore, the #RevolutionNow Movement, his previous letter to the Inspector-General of Police, and his consistent activism to bring about the development of the university community that is prone to incessant armed-robbery attacks.

He said, “The allegations against me is based on my alliance with Sowore and the #RevolutionNow Movement I was told by high-ranking officials within the university management.

“There was an open letter I wrote to the Inspector-General of Police on the incessant armed-robbery within the university community.

“So, I was secretly told that my expulsion is also linked to that letter, due to the fact that my letter almost got Ogun State Commissioner of Police removed.

“I was told that there was a publication made by SaharaReporters concerning the incessant robbery in FUNAAB, hence the school management felt I was definitely the one who gave the report to SaharaReporters due to my alliance with Sowore.”