Don Jazzy Urges Government To Invest More On Education Of Children

Music producer, Micheal Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy, has called on government at all levels in Nigeria to invest more on the education of children.

The artiste’s call followed the emergence of a photo on the Internet showing primary school pupils in Adamawa State sitting on bare floor in a classroom while teaching went on.

Don Jazzy, who expressed his displeasure in a post on his Twitter handle, said, “This is sad. We have a very young population and our government at all levels should be investing more in these young ones to help shape their future and the country's future as well.

“Children shouldn't be made to learn under such unconducive environment.”

Standing with Don Jazzy, many Nigerians on Twitter also encouraged the government to place more priority on education, stating that the rot in the system was a nationwide problem and not limited to Adamawa alone.