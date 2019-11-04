23-year-old Man Lynched For Sexually Assaulting Four-year-old Girl

An angry mob in Awka, Anambra State, has lynched a 23-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to rape a four-year-old girl.

The man, identified simply as Samuel, was caught harassing the girl in the stall of her mother, who had gone to fetch her something to eat.

The mother of the girl alleged that Samuel had intended to use the little girl for “rituals”.

She said, “I brought my daughter to stay with me at the shop so as to keep an eye on her.

“When she complained she was hungry and wanted to eat beans with bread for lunch, I dashed to a nearby shop to buy the items.

“It was not long my attention was drawn to my stall where my daughter was struggling with a man almost half naked.

“He was kissing her and fondling her breast while muttering “I must drink your blood.

“Luckily, some boys within the area ran to the scene of the incident and started dragging my daughter with him.

“By then, blood was already dripping from her face as the man held her tight in his arms.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a chat with PUNCH.

He said, “He captured the four-year-old girl and was molesting her sexually before he was arrested by some civilians who carried out jungle justice on him.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the boy, who was probably in his late 20s, was lying motionless on the ground while his assailants had dispersed.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Investigation is on to ascertain what transpired and to arrest perpetrators of the crime.”