Kidnapping Now A Business, It’ll Be Difficult To Stop In Nigeria –Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the commercialisation of kidnapping has made it almost impossible to end the menace.

Speaking during a visit by Rotary District Governor 9141 Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, Governor Wike said since kidnapping was now a business, it can only be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said, “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.”

Wike stated that those involved in kidnapping from security reports ranged from 16 to 22 years.

He added, “Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicised.

“But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation.

“Few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge.”

The Rivers State governor urged Rotary Nigeria to embark on enlightenment programmes to ensure that the youth were educated on the dangers of violence and kidnapping.