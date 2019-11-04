Ozekhome To Kidnappers: Release Justice Iheme-Nwosu, See Her As Your Mother

She was kidnapped on Wednesday at Benin-Agbor road near Christ Chosen Church while her police orderly was killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

Mike Ozekhome

 

Constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has appealed to kidnappers of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the federal court of appeal, Benin Division, to release her unhurt.

He made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She is the chairman of the three-man panel sitting on the appeals arising from the 2019 state and national assembly elections in Edo State.

Ozekhome said, "Justice Iheme-Nwosu has just suffered this fate. I beg you captors or kidnappers of Justice Chioma in the name of Almighty God  to please release her unhurt. See her as your mother that you would never do anything to hurt no matter the circumstances. I beg you also in the name of humanity and of womanhood as you read this to set free unharmed unmolested and unhurt this judicial amazon."
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

