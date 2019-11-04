Police Arraign Three Men Over Car Theft In Lagos

The men including Kazeem Hammed, Chukwuka Uzor and Kabiru Hammed were accused of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

The Nigeria Police Force has arranged three men before an Ikeja Magistrate Court for stealing a car.

The men including Kazeem Hammed, Chukwuka Uzor and Kabiru Hammed were accused of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property.

Arguing the case before the court on Monday, the prosecutor, Mathew Akhaluode, said the defendants stole two different cars both valued at N4m where they were parked.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the said offenses.

Akhaluode told the court that the defendants with some other persons still at large, committed the offenses in Epe, Lagos, on August 10 and August 19, 2019.

He said the defendants stole a Toyota Corolla car with registration No. EPE-427 FM valued at N2.2m belonging to one Mr Opeyemi Orunbonfrom where it was parked.

He said the trio also stole another Toyota Corolla car with registration No. AGL-546 FW valued at N1.8m belonging to one Mr Joshua Lawal.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants used a master key to gain access into the cars.

The prosecutor said that Uzor received one of the stolen cars valued at N1.8m from Hammed knowing fully well that the car was stolen.

