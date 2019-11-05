Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

Nigerian Firefighters

 

The Federal Fire Service, Lagos Command, has said that its firefighters are still working on putting out the fire at Balogun Market in Lagos Island.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, an official of the FFS said, “Our men are still at the scene, they are trying to put out the fire.”

Some sections of the popular market was engulfed in fire on Tuesday morning, with traders losing wares running into several millions of naira in the process.

Brasas Plaza, a five-story building affected by the fire, was stocked with clothes, bags and other imported goods.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained but there are suggestions that it could have been caused by power surge.  See Also Markets Fire Guts Balogun Market 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

 

