Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure

Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that

Nigeria’s decision to close its borders had a way of negatively

affecting Ghanaian traders.



Ghanaweb.com reports that Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview with

journalists on Monday in Ghana called on the Economic Community of

West African States, ECOWAS, to engage Nigeria on the issue.



He was quoted to have described the situation as “a terrible one”

saying a delegation has been dispatched to visit the Ghanaian traders

who have had their goods locked up at the borders after Nigeria made

the decision on August 21 to shut its borders.



According to him, both Ghana and Nigeria’s cabinet are expected to

meet between November 8 and 9, 2019 at the next ECOWAS summit to

further address the issue.



“It is very important for ECOWAS as a bloc to engage Nigeria on the

closure of the borders because moves like this have a way of

negatively impacting the West African Economic Integration project,”

he said.



The Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Ministry had last month assured members

of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) that it would put

together a cabinet-to-cabinet modality agreement between Ghana and

Nigeria to resolve the border closure.

