Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure

Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that
Nigeria’s decision to close its borders had a way of negatively
affecting Ghanaian traders.
Ghanaweb.com reports that Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview with
journalists on Monday in Ghana called on the Economic Community of
West African States, ECOWAS, to engage Nigeria on the issue.
He was quoted to have described the situation as “a terrible one”
saying a delegation has been dispatched to visit the Ghanaian traders
who have had their goods locked up at the borders after Nigeria made
the decision on August 21 to shut its borders.
According to him, both Ghana and Nigeria’s cabinet are expected to
meet between November 8 and 9, 2019 at the next ECOWAS summit to
further address the issue.
“It is very important for ECOWAS as a bloc to engage Nigeria on the
closure of the borders because moves like this have a way of
negatively impacting the West African Economic Integration project,”
he said.
The Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Ministry had last month assured members
of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) that it would put
together a cabinet-to-cabinet modality agreement between Ghana and
Nigeria to resolve the border closure.