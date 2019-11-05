Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board

Former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission, Ernest Ndukwe, has stepped down from the board of Access Bank.

The bank made this known in a statement on the website of the Nigerian stock exchange.

Spokesperson for the bank, Sunday Ekwochi, gave no reason for Ndukwe’s decision to resign his post as a non-executive director in the institution.

The statement reads, “The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc hereby announces that Dr Ernest Ndukwe has indicated his intention not to seek re-election during the bank's 2020 Annual General Meeting.

“Dr Ndukwe has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and there are no issues relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the bank's shareholders or the regulatory authorities.

“Accordingly, he has resigned from the board effective March 31, 2020 to enable him focus on his current and additional responsibilities.”

The bank said it is already seeking a replacement for Ndukwe, who was appointed Chairman of MTN Nigeria in July 2019.