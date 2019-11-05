Nisa Garki Hospital Negligence Killed My Wife -Nigerian Lawyer Sues Clinic, Petitions Health, FCT Ministers

An Abuja-based lawyer, Anthony Ejumejowo, has petitioned the Minister

for Health, Osagie Ehaniren, the Minister of the Federal Capital

Territory, Musa Bello, and Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council

of Nigeria (MDCN), over "negligence of doctors and management" of the

Nisa Garki hospital, leading to the death of his wife, Esther

Ejumejowo.



The human rights lawyer is also suing Nisa Garki Hospital for the

death of his wife on October 5, 2019.



In a petition signed by his counsel, Innocent Ukoha, a copy of which

was made available to SaharaReporters, Ejumejowo, alleged deliberate

attempt to cover up the incident.



The petition, 'How My Wife Died From The Gross Negligence Of Doctors

And Management Of Nisa Garki Hospital, Abuja: Demand For The

Investigation Of Death Of Mrs. Ejumejowo Elohor Esther (Nee Aroriode)

Caused By The Negligence Of The Doctors And Management Of Nisa Garki

Hospital, Abuja', called for the immediate investigation to the

circumstances leading to the death of his wife.



"We act as lawyers for the family of Ejumejowo Anthony (hereinafter

referred to as our “client”) on whose behalf and instructions we write

to you.



"It is our brief that our client’s deceased wife Mrs. Ejumejowo Elohor

Esther (nee Aroriode) with EMR number 34445 was a patient of the Nisa

Garki Hospital for about nine years and was sometime in January, 2019

registered for antenatal treatment and management and which antenatal

diligently attended until she was delivered of a baby girl on the 12

September, 2019 at about 2.13pm.



"It is further our brief that the wife of our client died on the 5

October 2019 from the complications arising from her delivery as a

result of the negligence of the doctors and management of Nisa Garki

Hospital.



"We hereby formally demand for the investigation of the circumstances

surrounding the management of the health of our client’s deceased wife

while in the care of the said Nisa Garki hospital, Abuja. Our client

undertakes to pay any expenses related to investigation and shall be

available whenever his attention or attendance is required."



An affidavit in support of his claims, deposed to by Anthony

Ejumejowo, at the federal high court, noted: "The facts deposed to in

this affidavit are comprised of facts of events that I have personal

knowledge of as well as facts related to me by my wife throughout the

period of her antenatal healthcare, after her delivery on 12 September

2019 before her death on the 5 October 2019.



"That my wife during her visit on the 11 September, 2019 to the

hospital and while still in the premises of the hospital called me at

about 2.30 pm to inform me that a certain female doctor, a senior

registrar who examined her that day has counseled her that having

reached full term and due to her condition to undergo a caesarian

session to deliver the baby and which advice I orally agreed to based

on the advice of the said doctor.



"That surprisingly, my wife returned home at about an hour later to

inform me that she called one Dr. Onuh whose other names are unknown

to me, another senior registrar of the hospital who delivered her of

our last child five years ago and who is the doctor that has managed

her in the pregnancy under contention and that he informed my wife to

go home and return the next day being 12 September, 2019 to the

hospital for him to further examine her.



"That my wife informed me that the said Dr. Onuh informed her on the

phone that he does not agree with the diagnosis of the other doctor

that examined my deceased wife the previous day and assured her that

her health or that of the baby was not in danger based on the medical

records from her previous visits during antenatal and her other visits

complaining of shortness of breath, sleeplessness and swollen feet.



"That some hours after the delivery of the baby, my wife complained of

severe pains and discomfort in her vaginal resulting from the stitches

in a tear from delivery and on examination by the said Dr Onuh, it was

discovered that a pad was stitched and left in her vagina by the

doctor that took delivery of her and after which the said blood

stained pad was removed by the said Dr Onuh and her vagina

re-stitched.



"That surprisingly, on the 5 October, 2019 at about 4 pm, my wife

collapsed while sitting and feeding her baby shortly after her lunch

and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja being the nearest

hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival."



Meanwhile, when contacted to speak on the issue on Monday, Managing

Director of Nisa Garki Hospital, Adamu Onu, told SaharaReporters, the

hospital management would prefer to wait for the outcome of the

investigation of the incident.



"We will prefer on our part to wait for verdict of the Medical and

Dental Council of Nigeria. We understand that he is probably grieving

over the death of his wife but what we can say is that we offered

treatment according to the best ethical principles and medical

practice.



"In any case, the wife did not die in our hospital, she died at the

federal medical centre, Garki. So, that is all we are willing to say

on this matter, we prefer to wait for the Medical and Dental Council

of Nigeria verdict."