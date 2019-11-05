Oshiomhole Set Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Up -Deputy Governor's Spokesman

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has accused the National

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of

setting him and Governor Godwin Obaseki up.



In the last 48 hours, there have been accusation and

counter-accusation by both parties on who attacked who on Sunday

during convocation at Edo University. Iyamho.



Oshiomhole had alleged that the deputy governor mobilized over 200

commercial motorcycle riders (Okada riders) and thugs to the venue of

the convocation to make a mockery of him.



However, by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, the deputy

governor, on Monday denied having a hand in the alleged attack on

Oshiomhole.



He said, "In fact, the deputy governor was himself a victim of the

Saturday attack considering the fact that he was actually in the same

bus with the governor, Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries



"I see this as clearly a case of entrapment because the national

chairman invited them to his house knowing very well that he had

prepared for them an attack by his political infantry as the statement

dished out at the Sunday press conference did not add up.



"He then decided to teach the governor and his deputy a lesson by

organizing those misguided elements to take up arms against the state.

He should be courageous enough to own up to his design."