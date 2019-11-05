Oshiomhole Set Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Up -Deputy Governor's Spokesman

In the last 48 hours, there have been accusation and counter-accusation by both parties on who attacked who on Sunday during convocation at Edo University. Iyamho.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has accused the National
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of
setting him and Governor Godwin Obaseki up.

In the last 48 hours, there have been accusation and
counter-accusation by both parties on who attacked who on Sunday
during convocation at Edo University. Iyamho.

Oshiomhole had alleged that the deputy governor mobilized over 200
commercial motorcycle riders (Okada riders) and thugs to the venue of
the convocation to make a mockery of him.

However, by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, the deputy
governor, on Monday denied having a hand in the alleged attack on
Oshiomhole.

He said, "In fact, the deputy governor was himself a victim of the
Saturday attack considering the fact that he was actually in the same
bus with the governor, Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries

"I see this as clearly a case of entrapment because the national
chairman invited them to his house knowing very well that he had
prepared for them an attack by his political infantry as the statement
dished out at the Sunday press conference did not add up.

"He then decided to teach the governor and his deputy a lesson by
organizing those misguided elements to take up arms against the state.
He should be courageous enough to own up to his design."

SaharaReporters, New York

