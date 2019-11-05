Reactions Trail Genevieve's Lionheart Movie Oscar Disqualification

Today, Nigerians woke up to the news that their first-ever submission

for best international feature Oscar consideration, “Lionheart” has

been disqualified by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



The panel said the movie had "too much English dialogue".



The movie which was directed by ace Nollywood actress, Genevieve

Nnaji, according to the Los Angeles Times ran afoul of the academy

rule which states that an International feature film category must

have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.”



“Lionheart” is among the 10 African films that were submitted for

Oscar consideration this year.



“This isn’t the first time the academy has disqualified a foreign film

from consideration for having too much English dialogue; in recent

years, the 2015 Afghan film, Utopia, and the 2007 Israeli movie, The

Band’s Visit, were disqualified for the same reason,” Los Angeles

Times reports.



Since this news broke, there have been arguments for and against the decision by Oscar.



Giving her reaction, an American filmmaker, Ava Duvernay wondered why

the movie was disqualified when the official language of Nigeria was

English.



In a tweet on her official Twitter handle she wrote: “To the academy

(Oscar), You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best

International Feature because its in English. But English is the

official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever

competing for an Oscar in its official language?”



In her response to Ava Duvernay’s tweet, Genevieve Nnaji said: “I am

the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as

Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the

500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us one Nigeria.



“It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French

colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and

many like it is proudly Nigerian.”



For Nigerian actor, Deyemi, he chose to see the positive side, saying:

“I can only imagine how many more views Lionheart will have on Netflix

by the end of today! Anyhow you look at it this is a win! Stay

winning.”



“To think that some Nigerians actually complained that Lionheart had

too much Igbo! Only for the Oscars to think it has too much English?

Total BS! Honestly, I don’t even care for the Oscars at this point!

They might as well change the name back to 'Foreign language'," a

Another Twitter user, Britain Danielle, said, “Something about this

doesn't seem fair. The film was disqualified because it's mostly in

English. Meanwhile, the official language of Nigeria is....English.”