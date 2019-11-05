Ruling On Maina’s Bail Application Fixed For November 7

Justice Okon Abang fixed the date after taking arguments from the defence and prosecution counsel, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

Maina in court ChannelsTV

 

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, said that it would deliver its ruling on the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on November 7.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Maina with 12 counts bordering on "money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud".

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Maina with 12 counts bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud”.

However, Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

