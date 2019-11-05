Running Can Help You Outrun Heart Failure, Cancer, New Research Says

People Running

Researchers have published a study saying 30 minutes of jugging or any form of running every day reduces a person’s chance of dying from heart seizure and cancer.

The academics conducted 14 studies of over 233,000 people between 5.5 to 35 years.

The data they realised showed that runners avoided death of all causes by 27 per cent more than those too lazy to run.

The data discovered that the runners were resilient to cardio vascular ailments by 30 per cent and cancer by 23 per cent.

The researchers from Australia, Finland and Thailand however, said doing this overboard could induce the odd of stroke.

“Increased rates of participation in running regardless of its dose would probably lead to substantial improvements in population health and longevity.

“Any amount of running, even just once a week, is better than no running, but higher doses of running may not necessarily be associated with greater mortality benefits,” the report said.

While cautioning against exertion, the authors said doctors should decide on a case-by-case basis if it is safe to prescribe the activity to all patients.

They also noted that the study cannot establish cause, adding that the number of studies was small, with methods varying considerably.

They suggested the conduct of future research using data held by activity trackers to assess running habits and the benefits.

The researchers published their findings in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.