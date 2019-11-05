Running Can Help You Outrun Heart Failure, Cancer, New Research Says

The academics conducted 14 studies of over 233,000 people between 5.5 to 35 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

People Running DepositPhotos

 

Researchers have published a study saying 30 minutes of jugging or any form of running every day reduces a person’s chance of dying from heart seizure and cancer.

The academics conducted 14 studies of over 233,000 people between 5.5 to 35 years.

The data they realised showed that runners avoided death of all causes by 27 per cent more than those too lazy to run.

The data discovered that the runners were resilient to cardio vascular ailments by 30 per cent and cancer by 23 per cent.

The researchers from Australia, Finland and Thailand however, said doing this overboard could induce the odd of stroke.

“Increased rates of participation in running regardless of its dose would probably lead to substantial improvements in population health and longevity.

“Any amount of running, even just once a week, is better than no running, but higher doses of running may not necessarily be associated with greater mortality benefits,” the report said.

While cautioning against exertion, the authors said doctors should decide on a case-by-case basis if it is safe to prescribe the activity to all patients.

They also noted that the study cannot establish cause, adding that the number of studies was small, with methods varying considerably.

They suggested the conduct of future research using data held by activity trackers to assess running habits and the benefits.

The researchers published their findings in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nisa Garki Hospital Negligence Killed My Wife -Nigerian Lawyer Sues Clinic, Petitions Health, FCT Ministers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Diagnosed With Ebola In Texas
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Mini-Lab Rapid Testing Trials To Begin In Guinea
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Signs PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Entertainment Reactions Trail Genevieve's Lionheart Movie Oscar Disqualification
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nisa Garki Hospital Negligence Killed My Wife -Nigerian Lawyer Sues Clinic, Petitions Health, FCT Ministers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Guts Balogun Market
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Set Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Up -Deputy Governor's Spokesman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa Trump's Trial Or Triumph? By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kaduna Kidnapping: We're Being Kidnapped On A Daily Basis, Claim Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Suspension Of Operation Positive Identification
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Stabbed To Death In India By Nigerian
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad