Suspected Niger Delta Pirates Kidnap 13 Off Gulf Of Guinea

The first hit was made at the port of Cotonou in Benin on Saturday, while the third was launched at the Togolese port.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

Suspected Niger Delta pirates operating off the Gulf of Guinea have attacked two European flagged ships, abducting 13 sailors in the process.

The nationality of the kidnapped sailors include 10 Philippinos, two Greeks and a Georgian.

The first attack was launched on a Norwegian flagged vessel and the second struck a Greek ship.

According to Togolese navy officials, one guard was wounded in the Monday strike.

The company which owns the vessel, European Product Carriers Ltd, said the rest of the crew was safe and they would do all they can to release the rest.

The Norwegian firm managing the vessel attacked 14.5km away from Cotonou, told a local newspaper, "The Ugland Emergency Response Team are handling this situation as per contingency plans, and they are in contact with relevant authorities.”

"The families of the crew members have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland," the company said.

DW reports that the remaining crew was able to dock at port with its cargo of gypsum the same day.

SaharaReporters, New York

