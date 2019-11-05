Woman Accuses Ex-husband’s Wife Of Holding Daughter Hostage

The police in Lagos feigned ignorance of the matter when contacted by SaharaReporters despite a viral video on the Internet showing policemen searching Mariam’s house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu vanguard

 

A woman, Fadi Bello, has accused the wife of her ex-husband, Mariam Girei, of holding her daughter, Aisha, hostage.

According to Bello, when she parted ways with Mr Girei in 2011, her daughter was placed in his custody.

However, trouble started this year when he divorced Mariam, left Lagos and got married to another woman in Abuja.

Bello said Mariam was unable to keep up with the expenses of taking care of children and also paying the high house rent.

According to her, Mariam soon came up with a plan to dupe her of N3m.

She revealed that Mariam told her that her daughter’s school had refused to give the child her primary school certificate because she was owing the school the sum of N3m.

Mariam, according to her, held Aisha hostage and also seized her international passport.

But after her findings, she discovered that the school fees in question costs only N900,000.

She reported the matter to the police in Apapa, who soon stormed her house and conducted a thorough search.

Aisha’s certificate, which Mariam claimed was not released by the school was found in the house.

The police in Lagos feigned ignorance of the matter when contacted by SaharaReporters despite a viral video on the Internet showing policemen searching Mariam's house.

SaharaReporters, New York

