13 Suspected Rapists, Robbers Arrested In Zamfara

The police in Zamfara has said that it arrested 13 persons specialised in raping women as well as snatching cars and motorcycles.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagogo, said the suspects were arrested at different locations by operatives attached to the Operation Puff Adder unit.

According to him, the gang specialised in robbing victims of their vehicles at gunpoint and also rape their family members in their presence.

Nagogo added that four vehicles snatched and sold in the Niger Republic have so far been recovered by the police.

He said, “On October 4, Operation Puff Adder attached to Tudun Wada Division arrested the hoodlums who had been terrorising the people of Gusau and environs with criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, house/shop-breaking, snatching of vehicles/motorcycles at gunpoint.

“All the vehicles were stolen at gunpoint and in some of the robberies, women were raped and subjected to all forms of humiliation.”