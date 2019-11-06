1,500 Children In North-East Denied Access To Treatment By Army –UNICEF Report

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

UNICEF

By shutting down the activities of two non-governmental organisations operating in North-East region of Nigeria in September, the army denied access to treatment for 1,500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 87 treatment centres, a UNICEF report said.

The organisation said eight stabilisation centres that cater to youngsters with medical complications were closed as a result of the army’s interference.

According to UNICEF’s humanitarian situation report for September, there was a slight decrease in the number of internally displaced persons due to the inability of enumerators to reach all places where more people have been driven out of their houses.

“Humanitarian access continues to shrink both as a result of insecurity and due to restrictions placed on humanitarian partners.

“On September 27, Nigerian security forces in Maiduguri informed two major NGOs (Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps) that their activities must be suspended while the military carried out an investigation into alleged irregularities.

“The suspensions have had a significant impact on the provision of humanitarian assistance and services, including in UNICEF sectors.

“An estimated 1,500 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are being deprived of nutrition assistance in 87 treatment centres in Borno and Yobe states each week.”

UNICEF said it had already started collating data for its 2020 humanitarian response plan.

The organisation said its intervention will extend to states affected by inter-communal clashes like Zamfara, Sokoto and Benue.

