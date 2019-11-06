77-year-old Blind Man Arraigned For Allegedly Selling Indian Hemp In Osogbo

A 77-year-old visually-impaired man, Kareem Adebayo, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for alleged possession of a substance believed to be Indian hemp, according to a report by PUNCH.

Adebayo appeared before Magistrate Risikat Olayemi on two counts bordering on possession of Indian hemp.

The accused, it was learnt was caught on November 5, 2019, around 6.30pm with a bag containing a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He was also alleged to have conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 430, 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 38c volume 11 laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Addressing the court, police prosecutor, Rachael Idowu, explained that the accused had been arrested twice in the past by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and made to face trial during, which he spent several months in remand.

But upon regaining freedom, Idowu said Adebayo would return to the business of dealing in illicit drugs.

The accused did not have legal representative when he was arraigned.

Magistrate Olayemi in her ruling, transferred the case to Okuku Magistrate Court for mention on November 11, 2019 because the offences were committed in the Okuku Magisterial District.

She also said police should grant the accused bail because of his age and health status pending his arraignment.