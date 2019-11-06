BREAKING: DSS Turns Back Bailiff, Sowore's Lawyer After Perfection Of Bail, Says We Close At 3:30pm

However, upon arriving at the DSS facility around 4:30pm, the court’s bailiff alongside Sowore’s lawyers were turned back by the secret police, which claimed they had closed for the day since 3:30pm

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

Lawyers to pro-democracy activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, were unable to secure his release from the Department of State Services on Wednesday despite perfecting his bail condition and securing a court order to that effect.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had issued an order directing the DSS to immediately release Sowore, and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, after the two of them perfected their bail conditions.

However, upon arriving at the DSS facility around 4:30pm, the court’s bailiff alongside Sowore’s lawyers were turned back by the secret police, which claimed they had closed for the day since 3:30pm – one hour before the court official and lawyers arrived.

They agency said it could therefore no longer process the order for the day.

Breaking News
Falana Expresses Confidence Sowore Will Be Released Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago

The court bailiff and Sowore’s lawyers were asked to return to the DSS facility on Thursday (tomorrow) by 10:30am to serve the order.

The DSS is charging Sowore on seven counts bordering on treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

The defendants’ trial had been adjourned to December 5 and 6 for trial.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful protests to demand a better country from President Buhari’s administration.

ACTIVISM
#Don'tForgetSowore: Timeline Of An Activist's 90 Days In DSS Detention
0 Comments
5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Wife: The Children Miss Their Father
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Rejects Plan By DSS To Mask Witnesses In Court, Case Adjourned To December 5 And 6
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Falana Expresses Confidence Sowore Will Be Released Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Police Arraign Nigerian For Sexually Abusing, Impregnating Ghanaian Girl
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Nullifies Adeyeye’s Victory, Declares Olujimi Winner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Warns Americans From Travelling To Nigeria's 'High Risk' States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Wife: The Children Miss Their Father
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad