DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance

Nigeria's often ruthless secret police, the Department of State Services will today (Wednesday) commence the trial of pro-democracy activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate) for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and demanding a non-violent revolution to end bad governance, among other charges.

The activists, who have spent 96 days in the DSS' detention facility, were arrested on August 3, 2019, for organizing a non-violent protest across the nation.

The August 5 protests were tagged #RevolutionNow.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court in Abuja had on October 4 granted the activists bail on conditions considered stringent. See Also ACTIVISM How Court Partially Varied Sowore's Bail Conditions

She had fixed 6 and 7 November for the trial.

She, however, varied the conditions on October 21 at the instance of the application by the defendants and set aside the previous conditions.

As usual there is heavy security presence on the court's premises with armed policemen stationed.

