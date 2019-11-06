DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks

There was a drama at the ongoing trial of pro-democracy activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, as the prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman, secretly concluded arrangements to mask witnesses without the knowledge of the court.

At the resumed hearing of the case today, Liman told the court that they were ready for the trial and their witnesses were in court.

The defence counsel, Femi Falana, argued that the Department of State Services denied him access to see and take instructions from Sowore.

He, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to interface with the defendants and prepare for the trial.

He also expressed his surprise by the action of the prosecution whom he said had earlier met him seeking his cooperation on the need to mask the prosecution witnesses.

He said the prosecutor could not go on behind the judge and make such arrangements.

Justice Ojukwu then summoned the deputy chief registrar, querying him for taking a unilateral decision without her knowledge.

She, therefore, ruled and asked the prosecution to call his witnesses.

Falana objected to the decision and reminded the court that the prosecution had admitted to formally applying for the application to mask witnesses.

The judge responded saying such arrangements to mask witnesses was not before her and the trial must commence.

She assured Falana that in the course of the trial the formal application by the prosecution would be taken to that effect.