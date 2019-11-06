DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks

Justice Ojukwu then summoned the deputy chief registrar, querying him for taking a unilateral decision without her knowledge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

There was a drama at the ongoing trial of pro-democracy activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, as the prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman, secretly concluded arrangements to mask witnesses without the knowledge of the court. 

At the resumed hearing of the case today, Liman told the court that they were ready for the trial and their witnesses were in court. 

The defence counsel, Femi Falana, argued that the Department of State Services denied him access to see and take instructions from Sowore. 

He, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to interface with the defendants and prepare for the trial.

He also expressed his surprise by the action of the prosecution whom he said had earlier met him seeking his cooperation on the need to mask the prosecution witnesses.  See Also ACTIVISM LIVE: Courtroom Battle: Sowore's Search For Freedom, Good Governance Continues 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

He said the prosecutor could not go on behind the judge and make such arrangements. 

Justice Ojukwu then summoned the deputy chief registrar, querying him for taking a unilateral decision without her knowledge. 

She, therefore, ruled and asked the prosecution to call his witnesses.  

Falana objected to the decision and reminded the court that the prosecution had admitted to formally applying for the application to mask witnesses.

The judge responded saying such arrangements to mask witnesses was not before her and the trial must commence. 

She assured Falana that in the course of the trial the formal application by the prosecution would be taken to that effect. See Also Human Rights International Rights Group Urges African Governments To Respect Human Rights, Calls For Release Of Sowore, Others 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Gays In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LIVE: Courtroom Battle: Sowore's Search For Freedom, Good Governance Continues
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Suspension Of Operation Positive Identification
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal South African Court Sets December 3 For Henry Okah’s Appeal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Soccer Four Nigerian Footballers Detained For Illegally Entering India
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad