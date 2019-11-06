Nigeria’s Old People Wants Commission Established To Cater To Their Needs

Government should establish social welfare funds for the needs of the unemployed and those that are exposed to and endangered by natural disasters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria has called on the government to establish a commission for ageing and elderly persons in the country.

President of COSROPIN, Eze Ajoku, made the call on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Ajoku said establishing such a commission was necessary to encourage and promote active living for all aged groups; as well as foster social and community living.

He said, “Government should establish social welfare funds for the needs of the unemployed and those that are exposed to and endangered by natural disasters.

“This will also cover habitation displacements that are not covered by the Pensions Act 2004, Military Pension Scheme or Private Pension Scheme.

“Government must ensure the protection of rights of the aged.”

SaharaReporters, New York

