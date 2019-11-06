Nigerian Woman Steals Identities Of Over 20 Women In Canada To Commit Large-scale Fraud

A Nigerian woman, Deborah Oguntoyinbo, is currently being investigated In Canada for stealing the identities of over 20 women in the Toronto area in the last two years alone.

Described as one of the most prolific identity thieves ever encountered by the York Regional Police, Oguntoyinbo is also facing more than 50 fraud-related charges in Toronto as well as nearby York, Peel and Halton regions, according to court records.

A CBC News investigation has uncovered details about Oguntoyinbo after she was recently arrested following an attempt to flee a luxury apartment complex in Toronto where she had tried to rent a condo with the proceeds of fraud.

York Region Police allege that Oguntoyinbo tried to rent the condo using the name Natalia Bozic and a forged certified cheque.

Bozic, 24, a self-employed esthetician from Mississauga, Ontario, reported that someone used her personal information to get into her bank account, applied for loans and credit cards, changed all her passwords and wreaked havoc on her life.

The bank told her $1,200 was stolen from her account.

She said, “It was June 10, and it told me to call the phone number listed. So I called them, and they told me to come to the bank.

“They investigated and put my account on freeze. They told me nobody can put money in and nobody can take money out.

“Someone reset passwords, reset security questions, reset my phone to a new phone number, created a new email address so I don't get notified my password changed.”

Twice more, money was drained from Bozic's account. Some was sent to a bank account in Vancouver. In all, about $4,000 went missing, according to bank records.

Police in Halton, further west, have accused her of stealing the identities of 11 people.

Toronto police say they have two outstanding arrest warrants for Oguntoyinbo in connection with the thefts of two identities and other frauds.

The police said the young Nigerian lady used stolen cheques to buy a Mercedes Benz and a BMW.

They also seized numerous forged drivers' licences, social insurance numbers and passports in the names of other people from her.