Nigerian Woman Steals Identities Of Over 20 Women In Canada To Commit Large-scale Fraud

Investigation has uncovered details about Oguntoyinbo after she was recently arrested following an attempt to flee a luxury apartment complex in Toronto where she had tried to rent a condo with the proceeds of fraud.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

Cbc.ca

A Nigerian woman, Deborah Oguntoyinbo, is currently being investigated In Canada for stealing the identities of over 20 women in the Toronto area in the last two years alone.

Described as one of the most prolific identity thieves ever encountered by the York Regional Police, Oguntoyinbo is also facing more than 50 fraud-related charges in Toronto as well as nearby York, Peel and Halton regions, according to court records.

A CBC News investigation has uncovered details about Oguntoyinbo after she was recently arrested following an attempt to flee a luxury apartment complex in Toronto where she had tried to rent a condo with the proceeds of fraud.

York Region Police allege that Oguntoyinbo tried to rent the condo using the name Natalia Bozic and a forged certified cheque.

Bozic, 24, a self-employed esthetician from Mississauga, Ontario, reported that someone used her personal information to get into her bank account, applied for loans and credit cards, changed all her passwords and wreaked havoc on her life.

The bank told her $1,200 was stolen from her account.

She said, “It was June 10, and it told me to call the phone number listed. So I called them, and they told me to come to the bank.

“They investigated and put my account on freeze. They told me nobody can put money in and nobody can take money out.

“Someone reset passwords, reset security questions, reset my phone to a new phone number, created a new email address so I don't get notified my password changed.”

Twice more, money was drained from Bozic's account. Some was sent to a bank account in Vancouver. In all, about $4,000 went missing, according to bank records.

Police in Halton, further west, have accused her of stealing the identities of 11 people.

Toronto police say they have two outstanding arrest warrants for Oguntoyinbo in connection with the thefts of two identities and other frauds.

The police said the young Nigerian lady used stolen cheques to buy a Mercedes Benz and a BMW.

They also seized numerous forged drivers' licences, social insurance numbers and passports in the names of other people from her.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Pimps Forcing Nigerians Into Prostitution In France Risk 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Police Arraign Nigerian For Sexually Abusing, Impregnating Ghanaian Girl
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘Torture House’: Timeline Of How Over 1000 People Were Freed By Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Still Searching For Parents Of Rescued Children In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Nullifies Adeyeye’s Victory, Declares Olujimi Winner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International US Warns Americans From Travelling To Nigeria's 'High Risk' States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Wife: The Children Miss Their Father
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad