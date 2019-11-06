PDP Tackles Buhari Over Signing Of Bill In UK

The party described the bill taken to the UK by the President's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, as "inexcusable and insulting" to Nigerians including the constitution of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019


The Peoples Democratic Party has critisised the signing of the amended Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom. 

The PDP in a statement on Wednesday, said the action of the Presidency is an abuse of privilege, noting that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, should have been given such a bill to sign into law. 

Ayo Fadaka, Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, said this in Akure, the state capital. 

Fadaka said the President was only allowed to work outside the country "when he is pursuing diplomatic and bilateral relations on behalf of the nation."

The statement read in parts, "While we are absolutely uninterested in the unhealthy developments within the Presidency which is fast developing into a schism, we declare that Nigeria  and its interests far surpasses the immature and pedestrian scheming of the President and his cabal. 

"It is now common knowledge that memos from the office of the Vice President is now subjected to the superintendency of the President's Chief of Staff, that is an outright abuse of privilege.

"Nigerians expect the Buhari Presidency to work assiduously in the interest of our nation and vastly revamp our economy which they destroyed with their naive policies since 2015 and not to prosecute little wars when they should be working for the nation.

"That action of President Buhari to sign a bill into law in far away Britain is inexcusable and insulting to the sensibilities of Nigerians and nothing on earth can excuse or justify it. The opinion expressed by some APC leaders that the President can work from anywhere, with due apologies to them  their status, is both patronizing and idiotic as far as signing a bill into law is concerned, this is because such laws are to be enforced within the boundaries of our nation which certainly does not extend to everywhere

"It is not right for President Buhari to drag the nation to his sick bed in the UK, that is why the constitution made a provision for a Vice President. 

"Nigeria cannot be restricted to the whims and caprices of anybody, irrespective of his/their privilege positions."
 

