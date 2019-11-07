BREAKING: Falana To Take Up Case Of FUNAAB Student Rusticated Over Facebook Post

Falana revealed this while speaking at a colloquium in Lagos on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

Femi Falana

 

Leading lawyer, Femi Falana, has said he would take up the case of Ifemosu Adewale, a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who was expelled over a post on Facebook. 

Falana revealed this while speaking at a colloquium in Lagos on Thursday. 

He said he had spoken with Adewale and the case would be taken to court.

He said, “A young man just met me now that he wants to take his school to court.

“He wrote an article on armed robbery case in FUNAAB and the school authority felt offended and rusticated him.

“I have asked him to see me next Tuesday. We will take up the case and we will go to court.” 

FUNNAB's management had expelled Adewale after his post on Facebook condemning the indiscriminate arrests of students and also the lack of adequate transportation system on the school's main campus.

He however, revealed to SaharaReporters that he was expelled solely on his alliance with Sowore and the #RevolutionNow Movement.

 

